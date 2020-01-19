Frigid cold wind chills Monday as the coldest air of the season settles in!

FRIGID WIND CHILLS: Bring out the extra layers, we’re going to have a frigid start to the new work week. Temperatures on Monday will not break the freezing mark and on top of that we’ll have to deal with some nasty winds. Gusts around 20-30 mph are likely mainly through the first half of the day Monday, but breezy conditions still expected to continue through Tuesday. With temperatures tonight falling into the teens, it won’t be hard for those wind chills to drop into the single digits, especially with the winds. Waking up to head into the office Monday morning will definitely be rough with the cold temperatures. The possibility for any ice that melted today to re-freeze tonight is definitely on the table. Black ice will remain a concern through the next couple of nights as temperatures will be in the teens!

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON: We’ve had a pretty decent stretch of mild temperatures so far this winter, but that has come to an end. The coldest air of the season settles in for the next couple of days, but it slowly starts to depart by Wednesday. Highs will be around 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year through Wednesday. High pressure settles in by the middle of the week and that brings some warmer air our way by the end of the week. Highs Thursday should climb back into the upper 30s and maybe some low 40s as well. Friday is looking like the warmest day of the week with the potential for some low to mid 40s, but we’ll be bringing back more cloud cover ahead of our next system — and it’s looking like a tricky one!

DISAGREEMENT ON NEXT WEEKEND: We’re monitoring the potential for some more winter weather next weekend. There are big disagreements among the models, though. One model hinting at an all rain event for us on Saturday and snow staying to the north. However, the other big model we look at suggests we’ll see dry weather on Saturday with high pressure to our northeast ushering in cold air and then a wintry mix moving in on Sunday. There are some big factors at play here that will need to be monitored. If that high pressure doesn’t set up to our northeast, we will likely see a mainly rain if not entirely rain event. If it does, we could see at least a wintry mix, something similar to what we had this weekend!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash