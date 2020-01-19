Jack Frost Jubilee Winter Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Horses and handlers from around our area gathered for the Jack Frost Jubilee Winter Show Series.

The horse show was held at the Crescendo Training Center. All of the money from the horse show will benefit the Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, a non-profit organization that offers assisted activities for children and adults with special needs. The event also gives horses and performers a chance to show off their talents.

"It's great exercise, lot of great camaraderie," Terry Grogan, a competitor, said. "There are a lot of places around here including this barn that will give you lessons, let you use their lesson horse to ride these classes. It's just a lot of fun, it's well worth it."

The show featured a variety of classes and games for people of all ages.