Man facing charges after throwing butcher knives at his girlfriend, Newville Borough

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A man is facing charges for throwing butcher knives at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Newville Borough.

Kevin Byler, 42, is facing charges for aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment for the January 3 incident.

Authorities say the victim awoke to her boyfriend screaming and shaking her. The victim also reported that Byler grabbed butcher knives from the kitchen and threw the knives directly at her.

After several police interviews, Byler was taken into custody on January 15, according to authorities.

Byler is currently being held in Cumberland County Prison.