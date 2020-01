× One dead in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – One man is dead following an early morning crash in Middlesex Township, according to police.

Authorities say on January 19, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Trindle Road around 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash.

Police say one person died as a result of the crash.

There is an ongoing investigation by Middlesex Township Police.