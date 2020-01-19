Police seeking four suspects in $10,000 jewelry theft, Columbia Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for four people, suspects of jewelry theft from a store in Columbia Borough.

On January 14, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the Burning Bridge Antiques store on the 300 block of Walnut Street for a reported theft of jewelry.

Officers say at least four suspects were involved in stealing approximately $10,000 in jewelry from a glass display case and fleeing the store before being discovered by employees.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage police say one of the suspects, a bearded white man with a plaid shirt and blue jeans, was seen breaking the lock on the display case while the other suspects positioned themselves in various spots throughout the store to act as lookouts.

The four suspects left in two vehicles; a Toyota Sienna and a Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Dept. at (717) 684-7735. You may also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.