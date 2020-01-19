Princess Ball held in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Children spent a magical time surrounded by Disney Royalty.

GoKids Company hosted its first Lancaster princess ball at Eden Resort & Suites.

Kids came face-to-face with their favorite princesses. Singing, dancing, and plenty of hugs were part of the royal treatment.

Organizer, Monika Gransee, said the ball teaches children that love and family are most important and that dreams really do come true.

"When you are a child you still believe in magic, you believe that anything is possible. So, when the little ones are still young we like to show them that dreams really do come true, that magic is real, and that they can do anything they want in life," said Gransee.

Kids also took pictures with their favorite princess, and of course, made memories that will last a lifetime.