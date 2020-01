Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Scaly creatures crawling at the Lancaster County Environmental Center. Kids of all ages exploring the world of turtles and snakes. Naturalist Kelsey Frey taught people about nature and the exciting habitat snakes and turtles live in.

"They're so excited to come in close contact with an animal," Frey said. "When you go to a zoo you mostly look behind glass and so they are going to be hands on, interacting one on one. I'll give everyone a nice background of why we don't need to be afraid of snakes, how they are beneficial to us, before I get any out."

Lancaster County Parks and Recreation offers a variety of programs that are free for everyone.

Visit their website for information on upcoming free events.