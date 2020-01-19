Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes during the winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County - Saturday's weather was perfect for winter fun at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Skiers and snowboarders took full advantage of the snow. Hundreds made their way to the resort to hit the slopes.

As of now 14 of its 20 trails are open. Another one may be open Sunday.

Roundtop staff said they have been taking full advantage of the weather to make plenty of snow with their new snow-making system.

"We are loving this. We finally got some winter here. It was snowing earlier, we got couple inches of snow. Our snow makers have been making snow all night. So, we are having a great wintry day out here," said Chris Dudding, marketing director of Roundtop Mountain Resort, "People are really excited today, they love it when it snows naturally, and the fact that we were able to make some snow, the conditions are the best they've been in a week so people are really excited about it."

Roundtop hopes to have all 20 trails open by the middle of the week.