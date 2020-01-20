3 buildings at Dickinson College may be renamed due to ties to slavery

Dickinson College will soon consider a proposal that would rename three campus buildings because the people whose names adorn the buildings were advocates for slavery. The proposal includes Armstrong and Cooper Residential Halls, named after John Armstrong and Thomas Cooper. The third building is Montgomery Hall, otherwise known to students as the home of the Theatre and Dance Department.

The proposal follows a 35-page report that took a hard look at the history of Dickinson College’s ties to slavery and anti-slavery. The report identified a total of 7 former slaveholders who are currently being honored on campus. However, it notes, Armstrong, Cooper, and Hall were the only three among the seven that never renounced slaveholding.

Soon to be graduate and history major Cooper Wingert was just one of the many students involved in the final product, entitled ‘Dickinson & Slavery,’ prepared by the House Divided Project.

“Over 60 percent of Dickinson’s founding board of trustees were slave holders,” said Wingert. But he said, the most surprising part the students uncovered in their report was “the role that formerly enslaved people played on the Dickinson Campus after the Civil War.”

The report also notes, there are multiple African-American’s who helped shape the history of the campus, who are not recognized including a man who was a Union Army Veteran and a janitor who helped to temporarily integrate the college in the 1880’s.

“It’s (the report) to bring some of these stories back to life that had not been part of the college’s history,” said Wingert. “We’re arguing that we should recognize these figures and that obviously prompts the debate on how to recognize these long overlooked individuals.”