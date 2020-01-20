“A day on, not a day off,” Central PA MLK Day of Service to host 11th annual event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Central PA MLK Day of Service will host its 11th annual event this MLK Day at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg. More than 25 local and statewide organizations will be participating in the event. The theme, “Caring for our planet, caring for each other,” will focus on environmental justice.

The MLK Day of Service is an all ages event, and will begin at 9 a.m. at CCA. There will be book reading, arts and crafts, face painting, and live music, but also other events like painting flower pots, assembling donations to the Central PA Food Bank, making kits for victims of domestic violence and homelessness, and writing cards to those serving in the U.S. military.

The Central PA Bloodmobile will also be on site starting at 9:30 a.m. for those who want to give back by donating blood. If you do, you’ll receive free tickets to the PA Auto Show and Harrisburg Comedy Zone.

Those attending are also encouraged to bring a canned good for donation to the Central PA Food Bank.

The event is free and no registration is necessary. More information on the event can be found here.