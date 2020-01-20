Big man, big score: Dennis Kelly is the heaviest player to catch a touchdown in the postseason

Tennessee Titan’s offensive tackle Dennis Kelly made history on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. With 6:39 left in the second quarter, Kelly chipped the outside linebacker, found a soft spot in Kansas City’s coverage and caught a 1-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the touchdown. He rolled his way into the history book: per the CBS broadcast and stats aficionado Ethan Cooperson, at 321 pounds, Kelly is the heaviest player to catch a postseason touchdown.

One small step for man, one giant leap for big man-kind.

It was the second touchdown of the day for Tennessee. It helped to give the Titans a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs.

The Titans are playing in the AFC Championship for the first time since Jan. 19, 2003 against the Oakland Raiders.