Bundle up, it’s another cold night ahead with wind chills in the single digits!

COLD NIGHT AHEAD: Get ready for another cold night with gusty winds continuing through the overnight period. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and with gusty winds, wind chills will drop into the single digits again. Mainly clear skies tonight will create the perfect environment for temperatures to drop like a rock. The good news is, we’ll be warming through the rest of the week as today is the coldest day we have to deal with. Winds will remain on the breezy side for Tuesday, but as high-pressure noses in from the west, we should see winds relax by the evening. Plenty of sunshine likely over the next couple of days as dry conditions and high pressure dominate our weather pattern.

WARMING UP TOO: We’ll slowly but surely continue to warm with each coming day. By Wednesday we’ll be back to what is average for this time of year and some milder temperatures return for the end of the week. We’ll climb back into the 40s by Thursday and have the potential for mid-40s on Friday. A bit of cloud cover likely to start to build in for the end of the week too, but no rain or winter weather to worry about for the work week. It’s a fairly calm and nice forecast for the next couple of days besides the cold air out there to start the week. We will be keeping an eye on next weekend for the potential of some winter weather!

MODEL DISAGREEMENT: Models are in complete disagreement on the potential for some winter weather as we head into next weekend. One has rain showers and some freezing rain, while the other is dumping snow. They show two completely different scenarios that will have to iron themselves out over the next couple of days. It is looking more likely that we could see a colder scenario since the track of the main low-pressure system is trending to our south, which would put us in a zone favorable for colder air. We’ll continue to monitor the trends in the coming days!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann