Cold and breezy start to a quiet and dry work week!

COLD START TO THE WEEK: The cold remains in place for Central PA to begin the new week! Frigid winds are still in place, with temperatures falling into the upper teens to lower 20s to start the morning. Wind chills feel like they are in the teens and even the single digits at their lowest point this morning. Early lake effect clouds and flurries crumbles through mid-morning. There’s plenty of sun the rest of the day, but it’s going to remain quiet cold. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies stay clear through the night, and the breezes lighten further. Lows fall into the teens with a light to quiet wind. Tuesday isn’t as cold, but it’s still another below average day. Temperatures hover near the freezing mark with plenty of sunshine. There’s still a breeze at times, particularly during the afternoon, and it makes wind chills feel like the 30s. Temperatures continue to slowly rise into Wednesday. There’s plenty of sunshine and a seasonal cold. Expect highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TURNING MILDER: Temperatures continue to moderate through the end of the week, rising back above average this time around. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Skies turn partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday as the next storm system develops out to the west. It stays out west, so the day is dry. It’s still going to be milder too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit colder and unsettled as we watch the track of the next storm system. Showers and then a wintry mix are possible in the Saturday to Sunday time frame. As always with these systems, track is going to be key, though it overall looks like a milder track that does not favor much snow, if any. Some cold air could get wrapped in, and that’s one of the factors we’ll be watching. There is still much disagreement on the development, timing, components, and track of this system, so only time will make the details clearer. Temperatures are near, if not slightly above, averages through the weekend, meaning middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels