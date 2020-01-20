Edgar Allan Poe’s Baltimore home was named a literary landmark

Posted 5:05 PM, January 20, 2020, by

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Fabienne Faur, US-literature-museum-economy The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum on August 11, 2011, located in the famous US writer's former home in Baltimore, Maryland. Poe, who lived from 1809 until 1849, became well-known for his mystery short stories and poems. Because of budget problem faced by the city of Baltimore, the museum is under threat of closing AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB = MORE PHOTOS IN IMAGE FORUM = (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Poor Edgar Allan Poe. In life, he was a haunted writer whose Gothic works went largely unappreciated. In death, he’s a celebrated literary icon whose talent has earned him no fewer than three memorial sites.

The newest of the bunch was just ordained a Literary Landmark, and on what would’ve been the minister of the macabre’s 211th birthday. Poe was never one for parties, though.

The Edgar Allan Poe House in Baltimore, where the author briefly lived in the 1830s before returning and dying under mysterious circumstances, has served as a museum for more than 70 years and a National Historic Landmark for nearly 50 years.

His Philadelphia residence is already a national historic site — the National Park Service says the six years he spent there were the “happiest and most productive” of his life — and there’s a museum dedicated to his life in Richmond, Virginia, though he never lived in the historic building where it stands.

His Baltimore residence is the second of his homes to be deemed a Literary Landmark, a distinction for significant literary sites from the American Library Association’s advocacy division, United for Libraries.

Almost anything can be deemed a landmark of literature: Authors’ homes, museums dedicated to them, writers’ favorite hang-out spots — even Charles Dickens’ long-dead, now-stuffed pet raven “Grip.”

Poe didn’t live in the unassuming red-brick flat for long, but his impact on the city has manifested in peculiar ways: His most famous poem is named for a raven, and, 100-plus years later, so is Baltimore’s NFL team. It’s where he got his start in writing, and now, the city celebrates “Poe-Tober” in October to honor the spooky antics he might’ve enjoyed.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.