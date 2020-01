Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY - Once a month, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs hosts a discussion on racing. Shark Racing was in the spotlight on Sunday. There was a packed house for the team out of Hanover, Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen alongside Jacob Allen and grandson Logan Schuhart. The trio have been traveling with the World of Outlaws since 2014.

FOX43's Lyndsay Barna includes the discussion along with Chili Bowl results in this week's Fast Lane report on Sunday Sports Frenzy: