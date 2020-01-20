Justin Tucker meets and greets Pennsylvania Ravens fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY - He won't be making a trip to Super Bowl LIV with the Ravens but Justin Tucker is not keeping a low profile. One of the best placekickers in NFL history made an appearance at the York Galleria Mall in York County on Monday Night to take pictures with and sign autographs for Pennsylvania Ravens fans. They showed up by the hundreds to wait in line for their chance to meet Tucker. If you didn't realize it, his last name is a popular one for dogs and the fans enjoy telling him about the connection.

"I've come in touch with a lot of people that say they've named their dog 'Tucker' or they happen to already have a dog named Tucker and it kind of worked out for them," he explained. "So they slap a little 9 jersey on the back of their shih tzu and all is good and well with the world. The dogs are one thing but people bringing their babies and kids out, that's what really gets me fired up, it's really cool to see."

The signing was organized by Sports Unleashed in the Galleria Mall. A Hall of Fame logo cloth was used for the table. If Tucker continues to be the most accurate kicker in league history, he could be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio someday.