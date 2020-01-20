× Man faces 86 charges connected to check-forging scheme, according to Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg Police have charged a man with 86 offenses connected to suspected check forgery after an investigation revealed he had allegedly solicited at least nine people to cash phony checks that he had produced.

Devon Jon Legrand, 32, is charged with 72 counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, 13 counts of criminal solicitation to commit forgery, and one count of theft by deception, police say.

Nine other co-conspirators were also charged in the case, police say.

According to police, one business in the borough lost more than $10,000 due to fake checks being cashed.

Police say an investigation found the phony checks had several similarities, and determined it was Legrand who was producing them. He would then solicit his co-conspirators to cash the checks, police say.

Legrand was found to be in possession of check-making materials when he was arrested in a separate incident, according to police.