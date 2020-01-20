× Man wanted for 2019 shooting in Lancaster extradited to Lancaster County after arrest in West Virginia

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man wanted in connection to a 2019 shooting that injured one person has been extradited back to Lancaster County to stand trial on the charges after being arrested in West Virginia, Lancaster Police say.

Raquee McNeil, 22, is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail after being arraigned on the outstanding warrant following his arrest, police say.

He is one of two suspects in a Feb. 19, 2019 shooting that injured one man in the area of East Chestnut and North Broad streets, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4:37 p.m., police say. Officers were dispatched to the scene for the report of a shooting, but were unable to locate a victim or anyone involved in making the report. About 10 minutes later, police say, they were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after being transported there in a private vehicle, The victim, a 20-year-old East Lampeter Township man, was treated for a gunshot wound to the torso and a grazing wound to his leg, police say.

As the investigation continued, police say, officers were able to identify McNeil and another man, Chapelle Williams, 40, as suspects in the incident. Police say the victim had arranged to meet Williams and McNeil to make a drug transaction. The three men met in the victim’s vehicle, which was parked on the 800 block of E. Chestnut St., according to police.

During the meeting, police say, Williams allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim, grazing one of his legs. The victim fought Williams over possession of the handgun, and was shot in the chest during the struggle, police say.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries, but is expected to survive, according to police.

Williams and McNeil were charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and criminal conspiracy, police say. Williams also was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, according to police.

Williams was taken into custody on Feb. 25, 2019. McNeil remained at large until his recent arrest in West Virginia.