‘Old Shakey’ broke off into the Susquehanna River 24 years ago today

HARRISBURG - The sun is out on this beautiful, cold day. However, it was a different scene 24 years ago today.

That is when `Old Shakey` took a ride down the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. In 1996, after suffering the impacts of a blizzard and flooding, a section of the Walnut Street Bridge collapsed and floated away. The bridge had been a local landmark since it opened in 1889. It was even placed on the national register of historic places in 1972 and was named a national engineering landmark in 1998. The Walnut Street Bridge was reopened in May 1997 following a $6 million restoration project as a pedestrian bridge to City Island.