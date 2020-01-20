Sunday Sitdown: York College Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Hunter

York College Men's Basketball Coach Matt Hunter is in his 8th year with the program.  His Spartans have earned NCAA Division III tournament bids the past two seasons and are reaching the meat of their Capital Athletic Conference this season with a 12-5 record.  It's their final year in the CAC before all of the York College athletic teams switch to the more regional Middle Atlantic Conference.  In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Coach Hunter talks about why York College was such a good fit for him, the type of players he likes to bring into the program and the Spartans switch to the MAC.

 

