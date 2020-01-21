× Beer & Bots, robot technology to be on display at Newfangled Brew Works

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – If you love beer and you love robots, you will definitely love an event happening at Newfangled Brew Works in Harrisburg Tuesday night.

The RG Group, a family & veteran-owned manufacturing technology company in York County, will be showing off their latest and most up-to-date technology available in collaborative and autonomous robots.

Beer and food will be available at the event and the RG Group will have experts on hand to answer questions about their bots.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Newfangled Brew Works in Harrisburg. No registration is needed, so you can stop by anytime to get an up close, in person look at how the robots work. More details on the event can be found here.