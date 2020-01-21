Chambersburg man facing charges after allegedly throwing a chair through car window during an argument

Posted 10:33 AM, January 21, 2020, by

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa..– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after he allegedly threw a metal chair threw the rear window of a victim’s vehicle during an argument.

Jordan Terrell Allen Brown, 26, was charged with criminal mischief.

On January 10, 2020, Chambersburg Police say Brown got in a verbal altercation with a victim in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg.

During the argument, Brown became upset and threw a metal chair into the rear window of the victim’s 2006 Nissan, causing it to break, police say.

Now, Brown is facing charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.