Chambersburg man facing charges after allegedly throwing a chair through car window during an argument

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa..– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after he allegedly threw a metal chair threw the rear window of a victim’s vehicle during an argument.

Jordan Terrell Allen Brown, 26, was charged with criminal mischief.

On January 10, 2020, Chambersburg Police say Brown got in a verbal altercation with a victim in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg.

During the argument, Brown became upset and threw a metal chair into the rear window of the victim’s 2006 Nissan, causing it to break, police say.

Now, Brown is facing charges.