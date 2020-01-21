× Harrisburg School District names interim principal for high school’s John Harris Campus

HARRISBURG — Dr. Jay Butterfield, the former director of secondary education for Lancaster School District, has been named the interim principal of Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus.

Harrisburg School District made the announcement Tuesday at its board meeting.

“We are excited to have Dr. Butterfield join our team as we search for the next leader of The John Harris Campus,” said Dr. Chris Celmer, acting superintendent of the district.

Dr. Butterfield temporarily fills the shoes of former principal Jaimie Foster, who held the position for six months before the district decided to make a leadership change, the third time since 2019.

“The importance of having stable leadership at John Harris is critical to the recovery of the Harrisburg School District and that’s how important this next hire is,” Celmer added. “Someone that has experience particularly in urban environment, a transformational leader, someone that can take a student body, a staff and really lead them and allow them to prosper.”

Prior to his 11 years with Lancaster School District, Dr. Butterfield held leadership positions at Wheatland Middle School, McCaskey East High School, Central York High School and Hempfield High School.

“The School District of Lancaster is similar to Harrisburg School District and I am confident that we will be able to make great strides together,” he said. “My work is founded on mutual respect between students, adults and students, and adults to adults. I expect a safe and orderly environment, where students are in class, learning, each and every period of each school day.

“Teachers and staff are working efficiently and effectively –with high expectations coupled with compassion, and where parents are collaboratively engaged in the life of the school.”

Dr. Butterfield’s first day at the high school’s John Harris Campus will be Thursday. His contract will run for 90 days.