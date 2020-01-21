× Icelandic rockers Of Monsters and Men to play at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on June 4

HARRISBURG — Eclectic Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men will perform at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on June 4, along with special guest Gordi, according to Harrisburg University, which is putting on the show.

Touring in support of their third, recently released album, ‘Fever Dream,’ Of Monsters and Men’s last two top-10 albums cemented the group as one the most successful and exciting new alternative bands of the past decade, according to a press release issued by the school.

The band burst onto the scene in 2011 when a Philadelphia radio station began playing a demo of the song “Little Talks.” The song became a huge hit, and Of Monsters and Men’s debut album, ‘My Head is an Animal,’ quickly followed and went multi-platinum.

Thereafter, the band toured, developing a live reputation all over in huge venues and at massive festivals. After those explosive first years, the band retreated to Iceland to make their follow-up ‘Beneath the Skin.”

Their second album catapulted them around the world even more, contributed to Of Monsters and Men being the first Icelandic band ever to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, and even earned them a cameo appearance on season six of Game of Thrones in 2016.

Tickets for the show are available here.