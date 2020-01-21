Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Lancaster County

Posted 9:00 PM, January 21, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Rapho Township.

It occurred during the early morning hours of January 11.

Sebastian Habecker threw the victim on a bed and blocked the doorway with a box spring, it’s alleged. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her while refusing to allow her to leave the room.

Habecker faces the following charges: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, simple assault and false imprisonment, court documents show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.