Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Rapho Township.

It occurred during the early morning hours of January 11.

Sebastian Habecker threw the victim on a bed and blocked the doorway with a box spring, it’s alleged. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her while refusing to allow her to leave the room.

Habecker faces the following charges: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, simple assault and false imprisonment, court documents show.