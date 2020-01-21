× Man charged with burglary after State Police find him asleep in chair inside Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a 32-year-old man with burglary, and other offenses, after he was found asleep on a recliner chair inside a home in Southampton Township.

Troopers were called to the residence on Orrstown Road just before 1 a.m. on January 14 for a report of an active burglary.

Upon arrival, State Police found William Kennedy, of Shippensburg, asleep in the chair in the living room.

Authorities say Kennedy urinated on himself after falling asleep and was heavily intoxicated.

Kennedy faces the following charges: burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness, court documents show.