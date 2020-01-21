× Man faces DUI, aggravated assault charges in connection with July crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County man was allegedly driving under the influence when he caused a crash in Lancaster County in July.

The crash occurred in the 6200 block of Division Highway (Route 322) in Caernarvon Township on July 6, 2019.

State Police said Walker Michels, 22, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Volkswagen Passat when he failed to negotiate a right curve, resulting in the vehicle driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The Passat struck a Dodge Ram 1500 head-on in the westbound lane at a speed of at least 85 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, according to State Police. The Ram stopped in the lane prior to being hit.

Michels and the two occupants in the Ram were seriously injured.

Michels has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, and recklessly endangering another person, along with numerous summary offenses, court documents show.

He turned himself in Tuesday where he was arraigned on the above charges. Michels was then released on $50,000 unsecured bail.