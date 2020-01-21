× Man injured after piece of ice strikes his vehicle as it travels on Interstate 83 in York County

YORK COUNTY — A 74-year-old man was injured Monday after his vehicle was struck by a piece of ice that dislodged from another vehicle as he drove along Interstate 83 in Newberry Township, according to State Police.

Eugene E. Middleton was traveling on I-83 North near Mile Marker 30 when his 2014 Buick Lacrosse was passed by another vehicle traveling in the left lane, police say. As the vehicle passed, a piece of ice dislodged and struck Middleton’s windshield, penetrating it and striking Middleton in the face.

Middleton managed to keep his vehicle under control and pulled over onto the shoulder of the roadway, police say. The other vehicle did not stop, according to police.

Police say Middleton was taken to UPMC Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor lacerations to his face.