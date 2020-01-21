× Man taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting.

On January 20 around 11:00 p.m., police responded to an address in East Hopewell Township for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, State Troopers were advised by the initial complainant that Clifton Blevins was intoxicated and fled the scene in a black Dodge Dart.

Authorities say shortly after that, they were advised by a caller who said that Blevins was at a residence in the 5900 block of Holly Tree Court in Crossroads Borough.

The caller told police that Blevins was armed with a firearm and was threatening to harm himself.

Upon arrival, State Police began to search the driveway of the residence and encountered Blevins.

According to the police release, Blevins immediately raised his weapon and pointed it at State Troopers.

Police say they verbally identified themselves and were in full uniform before a trooper fired shots at Blevins, striking him multiple times.

Troopers rendered first aid until EMS arrived at the scene to take Blevins to York Hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.