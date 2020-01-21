Maryland blames Pennsylvania for pollution problems, and one Harrisburg foundation is taking Maryland’s side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Harrisburg is taking Maryland's side when it comes to a threat of legal action against Pennsylvania.

The battle centers on pollution that critics claim is making its way into the Chesapeake Bay.

Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan announced in January he was directing Maryland's Attorney General to pursue legal actions against the EPA and Pennsylvania to attempt to hold Pennsylvania accountable for what Hogan claimed was the Keystone's State's failure to step up and take responsibility for sediment and debris that pours into the Chesapeake Bay via the Susquehanna River.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation supports it, because the foundation's Executive Director in Pennsylvania Harry Campbell told FOX43, "right now, Pennsylvania is substantially behind in meeting commitments."

Those commitments, Campbell said, fall under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, or Bay TMDL, which sets a pollution reduction requirement for each state in the Bay's watershed.

"Pennsylvania as come up with a number of plans, but has failed to actually invest in those plans," said Campbell. He added, "The investments in clean water are necessary so as to achieve those commitments and it starts with the administration and the legislature figuring out how to make that happen."

Campbell said Pennsylvania is the number one source of nitrogen pollution going into the bay. The Foundation claims, Pennsylvania is the lynchpin of the Chesapeake Bay cleanup with the state making up the bulk of the Susquehanna River’s watershed and with the Susquehanna supplying nearly 50 percent of the freshwater that enters the Bay.

If the status quo remains at the Chesapeake Bay, Campbell claims it will impact things including oysters, crabs, and fisheries. He adds, "there will be dead zones and lack of oxygen within substantial portions of the Chesapeak Bay at critical times of the year where any aquatic life may suffocate or become so stressed out it's susceptible to disease or even death."

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation claims, last year, Pennsylvania submitted to the EPA its most recent plan to reduce Bay pollutants which the group claims included an annual estimated funding gap of more than $300 million and fell 25 percent short of the state’s requirement for reducing nitrogen.

However, a spokesperson for Governor Tom Wolf had this to say in response: