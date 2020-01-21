× Nickelback returns to Hershey on July 11, along with Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

HERSHEY — Social media may be split between love and hate when it comes to Nickelback, but concert fans will get to decide for themselves when the multi-platinum rockers visit Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, July 11, along with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

The concert is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., according to Hershey Entertainment.

Tickets, which start at $25, are available on the first day of onsale only at Ticketmaster, and are available at HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office after that.

Nickelback is marking 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, No. 1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love.

The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me”.

Upon release, All The Right Reasons debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the band’s third straight No. 1 debut in their native Canada. All The Right Reasons spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple Gold and Platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide, the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts 12 consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Nickelback.com.