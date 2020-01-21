Not as cold for Tuesday with lighter winds, then temperatures turn milder through midweek

ANOTHER COLD ONE: Another cold one is ahead for Central PA on Tuesday, but the winds are a little lighter. Skies stay mostly clear through the morning, with a light to quiet wind. Temperatures begin in the teens with wind chills feeling like the lower teens to upper single digits at times. The rest of Tuesday isn’t as cold, but it’s still another below average day. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s with plenty of sunshine. There’s still a breeze at times, particularly during the afternoon, and it makes wind chills feel like the 20s at times. Skies are mostly clear through the night, and it’s still quite cold. Expect lows back into the teens for most. The winds calm, so wind chill isn’t going to be a factor. Temperatures continue to slowly rise into Wednesday. There’s plenty of sunshine and a seasonal cold. Expect highs in the middle to upper 30s. With light winds in place, it’s the start of a break from talking wind chill.

TURNING MILDER: Temperatures continue to moderate through the end of the week, rising back above average this time around. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies turn partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday as the next storm system develops out to the west. It stays out west, so the day is dry. It’s still going to be milder too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit colder and unsettled as we watch the track of the next storm system. Rain showers and then a transition to snow is possible in the Saturday to Saturday night timeframe. As always with these systems, track is going to be key. Some cold air could get wrapped in, and that’s one of the factors we’ll be watching. How much and how fast it gets wrapped in ultimately determines any snow the area may see. At this time, any higher amounts would favor areas north and west of Harrisburg, but to reiterate, this is highly dependent upon track and cold air. There is still much disagreement on the development, precipitation timing, timing of components, and track of this system, so only time will make the details clearer. Temperatures Saturday are in the middle to upper 30s. Snow showers should wrap up Sunday morning, with breezy conditions and partly sunny skies the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday brings even milder temperatures with a good amount of sunshine. Highs are in the lower 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels