× Police ask for public’s help to ID woman found walking near MD/PA line

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was walking near the Maryland-Pennsylvania line Tuesday.

The woman was found walking near Turner Crossing. She doesn’t know who she is or where she lives, according to police.

Police say the woman mentioned being on a “trail.”

The woman is 5’3″ tall, 127 pounds and is slender with shoulder length dark hair and a subtle accent.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call police at 717-851-2604.