Police searching for pistol stolen from gun show in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a pistol that was stolen from a gun show.

On January 19, police responded to a report of a stolen firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Expo Center in Carlisle.

The above pictured Sig Sauer 556 Swat pistol was stolen from the gun show.

The theft occurred between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.