Police seek help in identifying suspected scammer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are looking for help in identifying a suspected scammer.

According to police, the scam was reported last month by a woman who started a new job in Lower Allen Township on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 13, the alleged victim reported, she received an email from someone she thought was her boss, asking her to buy three $300 gift cards from Target. The email instructed her to send him pictures of the cards so he could access the numbers associated with them, police say.

When the woman spoke to her boss on person, he informed her the email was not from him, according to police.

An investigation determined the gift cards had been used at about 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 to purchase items at a Target store in Philadelphia, according to police.

The pictured suspect, described as an Asian man in a black winter coat, jeans, and a black baseball cap, allegedly used the codes from the gift cards to buy an iPad, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about this case is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676.