Police seek help in identifying suspected tip jar thief at Lancaster bar

Posted 10:33 AM, January 21, 2020, by

LANCASTER — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing $100 from a tip jar and walking out on his bar tab at a Lancaster establishment on Monday.

According to Manheim Township Police, the incident occurred around 11:56 p.m. at the Dirty Ol’ Tavern on the 900 block of South Prince Street.

In addition to taking the tip money, police say, the man ordered $54.24 worth of food and drinks and left without paying for them.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

