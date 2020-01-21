× Police seek help in identifying suspected tip jar thief at Lancaster bar

LANCASTER — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing $100 from a tip jar and walking out on his bar tab at a Lancaster establishment on Monday.

According to Manheim Township Police, the incident occurred around 11:56 p.m. at the Dirty Ol’ Tavern on the 900 block of South Prince Street.

In addition to taking the tip money, police say, the man ordered $54.24 worth of food and drinks and left without paying for them.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.