Scammer claims to be Swatara Township Police officer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A scammer is claiming to be an officer with Swatara Township Police.

A resident in the township reported the incident Tuesday after receiving a call from a phone number with a Swatara Township Police identification number.

The resident said the caller advised him that he needed to purchase electronic currency and provide it to him over the phone or police would come to his residence the next day and arrest him.

Police advise that this is a scam as officers never contact individuals by phone requesting them to pay fines and cost in this manner.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an officer requesting you to pay off a warrant over the phone, contact police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 or stop by the police department: 599 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg.