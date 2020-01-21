Slow rise in temperatures before Winter weather starts the weekend

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE: We’re now past the coldest day of the week and temperatures will slowly be returning back to what is average for this time of year. Overnight lows will continue to remain frigid likely in the teens, but daytime highs will be on the rise! Temperatures heading into tomorrow will climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s will actually surpass the average mark. Milder air returns in time for the end of the week with afternoon temperatures expected to be in the mid to maybe even upper 40s! Cloud cover starts to build back in on Friday afternoon into Friday evening ahead of our potentially our next winter weather system — and it’s a complicated forecast for sure!

MODEL DISAGREEMENT: We are now about 4 days out from another weekend storm we’ve been monitoring and models are still struggling to understand the set up we will have with this system. The big question remains whether we can have enough cold air to see a more wintry scenario and at this point, the track of the system would favor cold air. With low pressure passing by to our south, we are often on the cold side of the storm, but with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Friday, it does get tricky. The GFS model has been flip flopping on almost every run over the last few days showing everything in the kitchen sink from rain to snow to sleet to even entirely dry conditions. The European model has been showing a mix of rain/snow across our northern counties and entirely rain further south. As models continue to trend in one direction, we will have a better idea as to what scenario is looking more likely.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures heading into next week don’t look to cool all that much. In the wake of this system this weekend, winds will likely pick up on Sunday and stay breezy through the remainder of the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s will give way to some 40s to start the next work week. Temperatures look to remain near average to slightly above average for the first half of the week. More cold air could arrive by the end of next week to finish off the month of January!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann