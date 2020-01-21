Two Philadelphia-based drug suppliers sentenced to up to 12 years in prison after 2019 raid on Lancaster home reveals fentanyl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Philadelphia-based drug suppliers have been sentenced to 6-12 years in prison each.

Joshua Flores and Jacob Delmonte were sentenced to 6-12 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy, according with a plea agreement.

On February 12, 2019, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a home on Crystal Street where they found 7,880 bags packaged in bricks that is consistent with Philadelphia-style packaging.

Detectives found about 30 bricks with approximately 560 bundles.

Now, both Flores and Delmonte will serve time.