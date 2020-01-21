Two Philadelphia-based drug suppliers sentenced to up to 12 years in prison after 2019 raid on Lancaster home reveals fentanyl

Posted 8:52 AM, January 21, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Philadelphia-based drug suppliers have been sentenced to 6-12 years in prison each.

Joshua Flores and Jacob Delmonte were sentenced to 6-12 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy, according with a plea agreement.

On February 12, 2019, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a home on Crystal Street where they found 7,880 bags packaged in bricks that is consistent with Philadelphia-style packaging.

Detectives found about 30 bricks with approximately 560 bundles.

Now, both Flores and Delmonte will serve time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.