Wings! Beer! Brawls! Police are looking to identify 3 men accused of fight outside Buffalo Wild Wings

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying three men suspected of attacking another man outside a Buffalo Wild Wings after a disagreement over a football game they were watching there on Sunday.

According to police, the three suspects were watching the game at the restaurant, located on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike, when they got into a verbal disagreement with another patron.

The group moved outside, where the three suspects allegedly attacked the other man before fleeing the area, police say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the identities of the three depicted men is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.