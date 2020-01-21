× Woman charged in stepmother’s death pleads guilty to third-degree murder, robbery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year-old woman charged in the death of her stepmother pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and robbery, according to court documents.

Tosha Daley was subsequently sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for third-degree murder and 10 to 20 years for robbery. She will be credited with 775 days time served (as of Tuesday), court documents show.

Daley’s stepmom, 46-year-old Jamie Daley, was stabbed and beaten to death at her home on Mountain Shadow Circle in Greene Township on December 7, 2017.

During the investigation, Daley told State Police that she made an agreement with Nicholas Shinn, in which he would steal money from her stepmother. Daley drove him to the residence, dropped him off and picked him up. And when she picked him up, Shinn was covered in blood when he got back into the car and reportedly said that he hurt the victim “really bad,” according to charging documents.

Shinn’s story to State Police was different. He advised that it was a murder for hire, in which Daley reportedly said she would pay him $30,000 to “whack her stepmom,” charging documents said. He also said Daley provided him with the knife and she “didn’t like” her stepmother because of a dispute over a Jeep being repossessed.

Per court documents, Shinn pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Daley’s stepmom. He is serving life in prison.