A seasonal and sunny Wednesday ahead, with more warming through the end of the week

SEASONAL WITH SUN: Temperatures continue to slowly rise into Wednesday. It’s another clear start with much lighter winds. Temperatures are in the teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chills could briefly dip lower in the teens, but overall the winds are light. There’s plenty of sunshine and a seasonal cold for the afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 30s. With light to calm winds in place, it’s the start of a break from talking wind chill. Skies stay clear through the night, but a few clouds could slip in late. Lows fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Temperatures continue to moderate through the end of the week, rising back above average this time around. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies turn partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday as the next storm system develops out to the west. It stays out west, so the day is dry. It’s still going to be milder too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit colder and unsettled as we watch the track of the next storm system. Friday night and early Saturday morning rain showers could mix with some freezing rain if temperatures fall below freezing in some spots. Rain showers and then a transition to snow is possible in the Saturday to Saturday night timeframe. As always with these systems, track is going to be key. Some cold air could get wrapped in, and that’s one of the factors we’ll be watching. How much and how fast it gets wrapped in ultimately determines any snow the area may see. At this time, any higher amounts would favor areas north and west of Harrisburg, but to reiterate, this is highly dependent upon track and cold air. There is still much disagreement on the development, precipitation timing, timing of components, and track of this system, so only time will make the details clearer. Temperatures Saturday are in the middle to upper 30s. Snow showers should wrap up Sunday morning, with breezy conditions and partly sunny skies the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern is quiet to start early next week, with temperatures running a bit above average for this time of year. Monday brings even milder temperatures with a good amount of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies are partly cloudy for Tuesday, and it’s a touch milder. Highs are in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels