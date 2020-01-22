× Former Carlisle Police detective federally indicted for bribery and drug distribution, among other offenses

HARRISBURG — A former Carlisle Police detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury for bribery, drug distribution, fraud and making false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Christopher Collare, who also served as a task force officer with the FBI and was a member of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, faces a number of accusations, including using his official position to obtain sexual favors or money from two women in exchange for not appearing at an evidentiary hearing so that a criminal charge would be dismissed (2015) and then three years later for taking steps to help reduce a potential sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Collare, 52, also allegedly distributed heroin in 2016 and defrauded Carlisle and the county’s drug task force between 2011 and 2018 by providing confidential informants with drugs and allowing informants to retain drugs that they had obtained during controlled buys, the U.S. Attorney’s Office adds.

The indictment further alleges that Collare, currently a resident of South Carolina, lied on a federal form he completed during the process of becoming an FBI task force officer, and that he made multiple false statements in an interview with federal agents in May 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.