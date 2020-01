Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- This week's guest for the FOX43 Capitol Beat is Rep. Scott Perry!

During this edition, Perry talks the latest conflicts in Iran, the latest developments in the ongoing Impeachment Trial, and the TREAT PTSD Act, which he has introduced to help assist veterans with PTSD.

To wrap it all up, FOX43's Matt Maisel talked Super Bowl LIV with Rep. Perry.