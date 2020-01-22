Gettysburg Boys remain undefeated on high school hardwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY - Less than two weeks left in the high school basketball regular season and Gettysburg's boys are still without a blemish. The Warriors went on the road to York Suburban Wednesday Night and defeated their closest competition in Division 2 of the York-Adams League 67-61. Gettysburg improves to 15-0 on the season.

"Playing on their home court, which is a tough environment to play in, we faced those challenges and adversity and we persevered tonight," said Gettysburg head Coach Lawrence Williams. "I'm super proud of the guys in the locker room."

"Coach is always telling us to weather the storm and that's what we do," explained Warriors Guard Charles Warren. "So, if something goes bad, we keep playing, keep playing through it. It isn't over until it's over so we have to keep playing and keep winning."