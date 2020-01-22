× Jury duty scam targeting residents in Dauphin County, DA’s Office says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A jury duty scam is targeting residents in Dauphin County, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

The DA’s Office says there are variations of this scam as they’ve been repeated in the past but most recently, a caller claims that the resident owes a fine for failing to appear for jury duty.

The caller then advises that a warrant would be issued if the person doesn’t follow instructions for paying the fine, which includes going to a pharmacy, purchasing a MoneyPak card and providing the card number to the caller.

The DA’s Office notes that authentic jury notifications, including failure to appear notices, are almost exclusively delivered by mail. A prospective juror may receive a telephone call from Dauphin County Court Administration or the Jury Manager’s Office to reschedule, but a prospective juror would never be asked for payment in any form over the telephone.

In addition, the DA’s Office says court staff would never ask for a prospective juror’s social security number.

Anyone with information regarding these scams should contact Det. Roxanne Snider of the DA’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 717-780-6216.