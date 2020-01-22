Lawmakers advocating to fight human trafficking in the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers are joining together at the capitol on Wednesday to break down a series of new bills to fight human trafficking in Pennsylvania.

Majority Leader and Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler will lead a large group of republicans at the capitol. The human trafficking bills would prevent defendants from using a victims past sexual history as evidence, they would also allow more expert testimony for trafficking cases, and they would give harsher penalties to anyone who tries trafficking minors.

Dauphin County State Rep. Andrew Lewis says its been 14 years since the state crimes code has been amended to reflect the increase in cases of human trafficking. He says its not just a big city problem like many people continue to believe — but human trafficking cases have also been reported locally in Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster.

Officials are also looking to declare January 2020 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers will break down the bills and answer any questions at 10:00 a.m., at the capitol.