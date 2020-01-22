× Man arrested, charged in connection with two robberies in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with two robberies in Lancaster County, according to police.

Timothy Jenkins is accused of robbing Turkey Hill stores in Columbia and West Hempfield Township on January 5.

He allegedly assaulted the clerk during each robbery and took money from the stores.

Jenkins has been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault and tampering with evidence for the incident in Columbia. He faces the following charges for the robbery in West Hempfield Township: robbery, terroristic threats and simple assault.