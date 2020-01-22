× Man assaults woman after she said she didn’t want to watch impeachment trial anymore, police allege

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 53-year-old man allegedly assaulted a woman after she told him she didn’t care about the Senate impeachment trial and wanted to watch something else.

It occurred at the Scottish Inns in Fairview Township Tuesday.

The victim told police that Lonnie Clark had been drinking and watching the impeachment trial all day and was upset, charging documents say. She said she told Clark she didn’t care and wanted to watch something else, which led to him cursing at her.

The woman attempted to talk to Clark while sitting on his lap but he refused and allegedly began to choke her with his two hands.

Police wrote in charging documents that the victim broke free and attempted to leave but Clark allegedly punched her twice and pushed her several other times. She attempted to leave a second time, but Clark grabbed her around the neck again and punched her, it’s alleged.

The victim then hid in the bathroom and called police after Clark left the room.

Police added in charging documents that the woman had red marks around her neck and a red puffy right side of her face.

Clark faces the following charges: strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.