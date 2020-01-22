× Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to submitting false records to get lower rate on car loan

HARRISBURG — A 51-year-old Mechanicsburg man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to bank fraud in U.S. Middle District Court, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Rene Roy entered the plea before District Judge John Jones. He admitted to submitting falsified documents to Belco Community Credit Union to get a lower interest rate on a car loan, Freed said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 30 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, Freed said.